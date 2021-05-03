Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $293.28 Million

Equities analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will report sales of $293.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $288.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $298.00 million. Barnes Group reported sales of $235.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

B has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.18.

NYSE:B traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $51.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,523. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

