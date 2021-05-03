Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Receives $43.18 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.18.

Several equities analysts recently commented on B shares. TheStreet upgraded Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,220,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Barnes Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after acquiring an additional 188,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.94%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

