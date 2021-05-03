Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.780-1.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Barnes Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.78-1.98 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.18.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $49.92 on Monday. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.26.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

