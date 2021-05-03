Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $120.00.

Shares of STRA opened at $75.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.82. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $75.00 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.64 per share, for a total transaction of $310,560.00. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $626,905.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Strategic Education by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $631,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Strategic Education during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Strategic Education during the third quarter worth $408,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.