Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €73.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €74.63 ($87.79).

ETR BAS opened at €67.08 ($78.92) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €71.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €64.44. Basf has a one year low of €41.14 ($48.40) and a one year high of €72.88 ($85.74).

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

