Basf Se (ETR:BAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Basf Se (ETR:BAS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €74.63 ($87.79).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

BAS stock opened at €67.08 ($78.92) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00. Basf has a one year low of €41.14 ($48.40) and a one year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The firm has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion and a PE ratio of -271.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €71.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of €64.44.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

