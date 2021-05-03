Basid Coin (BASID) Price Reaches $0.0997 on Major Exchanges

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One Basid Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0997 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Basid Coin has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. Basid Coin has a total market cap of $57.41 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00069134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020167 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00072381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.86 or 0.00894325 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,532.85 or 0.09518203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00098766 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00046225 BTC.

Basid Coin Profile

BASID is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,842,726 coins. Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Basid Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

