Baudax Bio (BXRX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.52. On average, analysts expect Baudax Bio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BXRX stock opened at $1.13 on Monday. Baudax Bio has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $79.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baudax Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

