Baxter International Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Baxter International in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. Piper Sandler has a “In-Line” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BAX. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Baxter International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Baxter International stock opened at $85.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.26.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

