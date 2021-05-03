Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) & Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Head to Head Analysis

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) and Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Profound Medical and Baxter International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profound Medical 0 0 4 1 3.20 Baxter International 0 5 7 0 2.58

Profound Medical currently has a consensus target price of $31.42, indicating a potential upside of 73.09%. Baxter International has a consensus target price of $91.18, indicating a potential upside of 6.41%. Given Profound Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than Baxter International.

Profitability

This table compares Profound Medical and Baxter International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profound Medical -275.12% -33.69% -29.34% Baxter International 7.90% 20.81% 8.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Profound Medical and Baxter International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profound Medical $4.17 million 88.53 -$15.22 million ($1.37) -13.25 Baxter International $11.36 billion 3.81 $1.00 billion $3.31 25.89

Baxter International has higher revenue and earnings than Profound Medical. Profound Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baxter International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profound Medical has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baxter International has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.9% of Profound Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Baxter International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Baxter International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Baxter International beats Profound Medical on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities. The company also offers Sonalleve, a therapeutic platform for the treatment of uterine fibroids and palliative pain relief associated with metastases in bone, as well as non-invasive treatment of uterine fibroids. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies. It also provides biological products and medical devices, and surgical hemostat and sealant products used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing, and adhesion prevention; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products, and pharmacy compounding services; and generic injectable pharmaceuticals. Its products are used in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctors' offices, and patients at home under physician supervision. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. It has an agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic molecules. Baxter International Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

