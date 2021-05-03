Baytex Energy’s (BTE) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$1.75 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s previous close.

BTE has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy to C$1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.49.

Baytex Energy stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$1.52. 3,037,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,897,446. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$857.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.34 and a 12 month high of C$1.53.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$233.64 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

