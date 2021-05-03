BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Lowers Holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Ares Management LLC grew its position in SLR Investment by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 779,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after buying an additional 337,650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,670,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,258,000 after acquiring an additional 184,708 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 67,949 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,961 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment in the third quarter valued at $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLRC shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

SLRC opened at $18.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.92 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.85. SLR Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $19.64.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. SLR Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

In related news, insider Bruce J. Spohler purchased 25,137 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $486,652.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,303.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

