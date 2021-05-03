BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Makes New $232,000 Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,053 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 30,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WBA opened at $53.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.20, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

