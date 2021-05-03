BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Purchases New Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in Eaton by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 13,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $142.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.60. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $145.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. HSBC upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.94.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

