BCK Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

BCK Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.2% of BCK Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $716,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 573,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 58,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW opened at $36.44 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $37.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.94.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.