BCM Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

BCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises approximately 0.4% of BCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 29,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,708 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 799,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,276.0% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 367,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after acquiring an additional 340,492 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADM traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.76. The stock had a trading volume of 25,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,589. The company has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.38 and a 200 day moving average of $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $63.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

