Bela (BELA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.00

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Bela coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bela has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Bela has a total market cap of $163,759.83 and $16.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.68 or 0.00500553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006987 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Bela Coin Profile

BELA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 54,959,846 coins and its circulating supply is 48,813,462 coins. Bela’s official website is livebela.com. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bela is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Bela platform. BELA token can be earned by participating in the social media ecosystem, either by posting or liking photos of other users. “

Bela Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

