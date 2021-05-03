Belt Achieves Market Cap of $66.38 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Belt has a total market cap of $66.38 million and approximately $766,449.00 worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Belt has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One Belt coin can currently be bought for about $81.78 or 0.00140952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Belt alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00064554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.99 or 0.00279197 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.49 or 0.01105645 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $425.07 or 0.00732630 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00025967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,987.03 or 0.99944340 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 939,579 coins and its circulating supply is 811,671 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.