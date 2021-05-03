Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Equities research analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.14% from the stock’s previous close.

SMSI has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

SMSI opened at $5.62 on Monday. Smith Micro Software has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $290.25 million, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

