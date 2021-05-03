Bender Robert & Associates Boosts Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Bender Robert & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Five Below comprises 2.0% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Five Below were worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,706,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $298,644,000 after buying an additional 28,622 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 999,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,834,000 after purchasing an additional 71,722 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,085,000 after purchasing an additional 47,086 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,946,000 after purchasing an additional 28,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,122,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Five Below from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $201.07. 4,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,690. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $205.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.09 and a 200 day moving average of $174.55.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

