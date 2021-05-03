Berenberg Bank Raises CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Price Target to GBX 2,400

CVS Group (LON:CVSG) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVSG opened at GBX 2,230 ($29.14) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,887.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,572.75. The firm has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.38. CVS Group has a twelve month low of GBX 863 ($11.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,300 ($30.05). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.06.

In other CVS Group news, insider Richard Gray purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,872 ($24.46) per share, for a total transaction of £56,160 ($73,373.40). Also, insider Richard A. Connell purchased 5,000 shares of CVS Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,808 ($23.62) per share, for a total transaction of £90,400 ($118,108.18).

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

