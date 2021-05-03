Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

RMGGF opened at $0.39 on Friday. Resolute Mining has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53.

Get Resolute Mining alerts:

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.