BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of BGC Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday.

BGCP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,085,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,294. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 1.76. BGC Partners has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 359.7% in the 1st quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 107,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 149,008 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $887,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,718,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,501,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,990 shares during the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

