BIKI (BIKI) Price Reaches $0.0629 on Major Exchanges

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One BIKI coin can now be purchased for $0.0629 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BIKI has traded 33.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BIKI has a market cap of $19.80 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00071802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00020650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00074082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $517.09 or 0.00891541 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,643.31 or 0.09729896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00099796 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00046857 BTC.

About BIKI

BIKI (BIKI) is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 469,728,079 coins and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 coins. The official website for BIKI is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIKI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

