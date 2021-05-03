Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Shares Gap Down to $14.40

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.40, but opened at $14.08. Bioventus shares last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 3,501 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.69.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.43 million.

In other news, SVP Katrina J. Church acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bioventus Company Profile (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

