Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Price Up 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $73.96 or 0.00125904 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $626.04 million and $30.48 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,464,090 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020.

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

