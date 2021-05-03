Bitcoin SV Achieves Market Cap of $6.79 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $362.84 or 0.00637677 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $6.79 billion and $1.87 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 39.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,900.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,006.82 or 0.01769427 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00065065 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001625 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004121 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,722,839 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

