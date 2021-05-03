BitForex Token (BF) Hits Market Capitalization of $42.69 Million

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One BitForex Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. BitForex Token has a total market capitalization of $42.69 million and $1.03 million worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitForex Token has traded up 32.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00073299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00020383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00072765 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.82 or 0.00886246 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,016.37 or 0.10604198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00100182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00047241 BTC.

About BitForex Token

BitForex Token (BF) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,266,670,932 coins. BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom. BitForex Token’s official message board is t.me/BitForexOfficial. BitForex Token’s official website is bitforex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

BitForex Token Coin Trading

