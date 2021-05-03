BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 2.0% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock stock opened at $819.30 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $451.35 and a twelve month high of $829.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $772.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $716.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total value of $19,968,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,359 shares of company stock worth $32,900,569 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

