BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Short Interest Up 41.6% in April

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the March 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MIY stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $15.30. 87,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,831. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $15.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

