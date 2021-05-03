Blockstack 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.36 Million (STX)

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last week, Blockstack has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blockstack has a total market cap of $358.50 million and $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blockstack alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00071157 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00082670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00020929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00073574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.15 or 0.00900272 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,624.12 or 0.09753019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00099432 BTC.

Blockstack Profile

STX is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin. The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org. The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Blockstack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.