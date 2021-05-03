Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) Lifted to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 1,200 ($15.68).

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Blue Prism Group to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,425 ($18.62) to GBX 1,375 ($17.96) in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,272 ($16.62) target price on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Blue Prism Group stock opened at GBX 1,220 ($15.94) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,290.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,497.24. The company has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -13.32. Blue Prism Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,067 ($13.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82).

In other news, insider Ijoma Maluza sold 18,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,609 ($21.02), for a total value of £302,604.63 ($395,354.89).

Blue Prism Group Company Profile

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

