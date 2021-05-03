Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.81 million during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 6.48%.

NASDAQ:BKEP opened at $3.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 2.21. Blueknight Energy Partners has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $3.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%.

In other news, CEO D Andrew Woodward purchased 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,001.25. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

