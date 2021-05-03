Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Short Interest Down 32.3% in April

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,900 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the March 31st total of 205,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In related news, CEO D Andrew Woodward bought 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $50,001.25. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKEP. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 311,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 23,336 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKEP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.25. 150,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,555. Blueknight Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $3.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $134.77 million, a P/E ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 2.21.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.81 million during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 6.48%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.