BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.29

Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.29 and last traded at $53.28, with a volume of 165559 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.47.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BXC shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day moving average is $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $504.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.38. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 583.03%. The company had revenue of $865.42 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 27,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 914.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

