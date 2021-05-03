Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) PT Lowered to $101.00 at Morgan Stanley

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $96.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.92. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $125.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.14 and its 200 day moving average is $102.44.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,056,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $567,048,000 after purchasing an additional 268,893 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,583,000 after buying an additional 121,360 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $303,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,253,000 after buying an additional 133,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $110,223,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

