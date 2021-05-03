Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,601 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 267,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,601 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 11.6% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $16,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,039,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 230,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU stock opened at $62.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.68. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $63.37.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.