BMO Capital Markets Boosts Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $75.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 36.17% from the stock’s current price.

CPRI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. OTR Global raised shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Capri from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $55.08 on Monday. Capri has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.58 and a 200 day moving average of $41.85.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Capri’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,595,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,434,959 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,072,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,743,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,564,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,628,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,411,000 after purchasing an additional 738,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

