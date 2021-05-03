BMO Capital Markets Trims Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Target Price to $3.75

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $4.50 to $3.75 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

CFWFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Calfrac Well Services from $5.65 to $5.85 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Calfrac Well Services from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

OTCMKTS CFWFF opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $17.94.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.