Bokf Na Buys Shares of 1,179 Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JLL stock opened at $187.91 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $79.05 and a 12-month high of $188.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.24 and its 200 day moving average is $152.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

