Bokf Na Invests $113,000 in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9.5% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 32,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 216.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $542,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,667.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,844,579 shares of company stock valued at $25,709,103 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AMC opened at $10.03 on Monday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.48.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.