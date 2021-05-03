Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Short Interest Update

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 872,700 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 1,085,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,727.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group cut Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $40.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.45. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $40.37.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

