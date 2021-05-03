Bonk (BONK) Market Capitalization Tops $1.25 Million

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Bonk has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bonk has traded 31% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00073781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00073856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $519.53 or 0.00903310 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $5,774.12 or 0.10039426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00100011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00046986 BTC.

Bonk Profile

Bonk (BONK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. The official website for Bonk is bonktoken.com. Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken. The official message board for Bonk is medium.com/@bonktoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Bonk Coin Trading

