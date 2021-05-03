Boolberry One Day Trading Volume Tops $55.00 (BBR)

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded 82.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 3rd. During the last week, Boolberry has traded down 64.6% against the dollar. One Boolberry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Boolberry has a total market capitalization of $243,542.35 and approximately $55.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.66 or 0.00715033 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005084 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry Coin Profile

Boolberry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 13,207,454 coins. Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Boolberry is boolberry.com. The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Boolberry is a wild Keccak algorithm PoW crypto coin. The block interval, or target, is set to 120 seconds. The total number of coins is limited to approximately 18.5 million and the block reward reduces in a variable manner with shortening time spans between reductions. “

Buying and Selling Boolberry

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boolberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boolberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boolberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

