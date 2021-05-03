botXcoin (BOTX) Price Up 6% Over Last 7 Days

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last week, botXcoin has traded 6% higher against the dollar. botXcoin has a market cap of $401.50 million and $351,152.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One botXcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get botXcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00070558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00019611 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00069082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $475.90 or 0.00851436 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,476.92 or 0.09798817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00099269 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00046779 BTC.

botXcoin Coin Profile

botXcoin (CRYPTO:BOTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 coins. botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com. botXcoin’s official message board is botxcoin.com/category/blog. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @botxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

botXcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy botXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for botXcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for botXcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.