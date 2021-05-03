BoutsPro Trading 73.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. BoutsPro has a total market cap of $844,886.21 and approximately $102,562.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded 73.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BoutsPro coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00073270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00020359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00072861 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $512.33 or 0.00901570 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,061.19 or 0.10666052 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.29 or 0.00100820 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00047005 BTC.

BoutsPro Coin Profile

BoutsPro (CRYPTO:BOUTS) is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

BoutsPro Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

