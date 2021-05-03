Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Raised to $255.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $254.13.

Shares of BYDGF stock opened at $186.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.89 and a 200-day moving average of $171.72. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of $136.72 and a one year high of $187.26.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

