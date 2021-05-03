Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) Insider Deborah Page Acquires 1,690 Shares

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) insider Deborah Page bought 1,690 shares of Brickworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$20.23 ($14.45) per share, with a total value of A$34,193.77 ($24,424.12).

Deborah Page also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Deborah Page bought 47 shares of Brickworks stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$20.15 ($14.39) per share, with a total value of A$947.00 ($676.43).

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Brickworks’s previous Interim dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. Brickworks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.96%.

Brickworks Company Profile

Brickworks Limited manufactures, sells, and distributes building products for the residential and commercial markets in Australia and internationally. It operates through Building Products Australia, Building Products North America, Property, and Investments segments. The Building Products Australia segment manufactures vitrified clay, concrete, and timber products used in the building industry.

