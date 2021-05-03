Bridge City Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Bridge City Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Neogen accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Neogen worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Neogen by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $96.01 on Monday. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $59.70 and a 12-month high of $97.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.79 and a 200 day moving average of $81.56.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

In other news, CEO John Edward Adent sold 40,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $3,560,427.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 2,265 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $193,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,019.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,645 shares of company stock valued at $8,667,601. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

