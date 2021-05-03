Bridge City Capital LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Bridge City Capital LLC trimmed its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,694,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $335,059,000 after purchasing an additional 189,698 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $43,179,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $41,527,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,234 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

In other news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 26,291 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $997,217.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,413.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $447,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,088 shares of company stock worth $9,733,038 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $34.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.24. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.